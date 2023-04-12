Winnie the Pooh, Janneman Robinson and their best friends Piglet, Eeyore, Kanga, Deer, Rabbit and Owl (oh…and don’t forget Tigger!) come to life in a beautifully imagined musical adaptation.

Featuring the famous Disney songs of Oscar and Grammy winners Robert and Richard Sherman, this story is told through new theatrical and life-size puppets. Based on the world-famous stories of AA Milne and Disney movies and TV series.

Creator and Director Jonathan Rockefeller:

“The music, spectacular life-size puppets and atmospheric performances are the perfect way to (re)introduce audiences to the theater, making this a must-see show for Winnie the Pooh fans of all ages. We are thrilled to bring the Hundred Acres Forest to the Netherlands and Flanders so that audiences of all ages can watch this heartwarming musical with us.

Producer Michiel Morssinkhof:

“Winnie de Pooh is one of the most famous and iconic figures in history, we can’t wait to present this heartwarming musical with our Dutch cast.”

Inspired by AA Milne’s beloved books and classic Disney films, Disney’s Winnie-the-Pooh: The New Musical was hosted in New York in October 2021, to rave reviews from the press: “enchanting” (Time Out), “imaginative with brilliant puppets” (Entertainment Weekly) and “a performance truly for all generations” (Whats On Stage).

About the creators

Jonathan Rockefeller and Rockefeller Studios have won worldwide acclaim for their adaptations of iconic titles such as ‘Winnie the Pooh’, ‘The Never Enough Caterpillar’ and ‘Paddington Bear’. Rockefeller’s production of The Never Enough Caterpillar, based on the books by Eric Carle, has been shown in 12 countries. Preceded by “Disney’s Winnie the Pooh” (produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions) was the recent launch of “Sesame Street the Musical” Off-Broadway in New York.

Winnie the Pooh

Disney’s Winnie the Pooh: The Musical had its world premiere in 2021 at Theater Row in New York City to critical acclaim and record ticket sales. The performance received nominations for Drama Desk and OBA awards. The show then performed in Chicago, toured the United States, and was shown in London for several weeks.

Millions of viewers

‘Winnie the Pooh’ has been seen and read by millions since English author AA Milne wrote Janneman Robinson and Friends’ first book in the Hundred Acre Wood in 1926. The books, illustrated by EH Shephard, have sold to over 50 million people worldwide copies sold. The film rights to the Pooh stories were purchased by Disney in 1961, who originally planned to make a feature film, but soon after production began Walt Disney decided to make short films of Pooh. These were later merged into “The Big Story of Winnie the Pooh”, the last film in the Disney canon in which Walt Disney was personally involved. The first “Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree” short was released during his lifetime, with “Winnie the Pooh and the Fan Tree Day” still in development. Disney’s Winnie the Pooh has since become one of the most beloved and successful titles in history.

Multi-talented

The Sherman Brothers are the multi-talented, Academy Award and Grammy Award winning American songwriting duo of Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman. They have written more film scores than any other songwriting team in history. They have written for Disney classics Mary Poppins, Jungle Book, Witches and Broomsticks and the Aristocats, among others. The Sherman Brothers worked directly with Walt Disney on the first two Winnie the Pooh shorts; “Winnie the Pooh and the Honey Tree” (Grammy Nominated) and “Winnie the Pooh and the Day of the Flower Tree”. The brothers won a Grammy Award for the third short “Winnie the Pooh, and Tigger Too.” The three shorts were released together in the musical film “The Big Story of Winnie the Pooh” in 1977. The duo also wrote songs for “Winnie the Pooh and a Day for Eeyore” and “Tiggers Film” and their music has been heard. in the movie ‘Janneman Robinson’.

Players and creators

Cast: Wesley de Ridder, Sjors Arts, Pepijn Schwartz, Robin Ketelaers, Lisa Drinkwater and Laurens Vink | Based on Winnie the Pooh by AA Milne and Disney | Original Songs: Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman | Additional Music and Lyrics: Nate Edmondson | Development and production: Jonathan Rockefeller | Development Dolls: Matthew Lish | Costume Design: Lindsay McWilliams | Lighting Design: Jamie Roderick | Associate Director: Wesley de Ridder | Associated lighting design: Wannes van der Veer | Associated decor, puppets and costumes: Kathelijne Monnens | Producer: Michiel Morssinkhof

© 2023 All rights reserved, Disney.

More information can be found here www.winniedepoehmusical.nl

For more information on US and UK productions, please visit www.winnietthepoohshow.com