The Interior Project VIPS: you can see these stylish objects in the studio
6 places, 6 flavors
To start, each participant chose their own place. A clear first statement in which you can immediately see that there is no argument about taste. For example, Défano opted for Frank Gehry’s cardboard chair, a true design classic. This chair is a work of art in itself, even when not in use for seating.
Géza and Carolien have also opted for a classic, the Eames Lounge Chair and the Barcelona chair. Ruth, Euvgenia and Shelly took a different approach and opted for a pattern in the fabric, an angular chair and a clean design. As different as the chairs are, they have one thing in common: they provide insight into each participant’s preferred lifestyle.
#Grey
Interior connoisseurs already know: today’s interior trend is greige. Neutral colors that alternate between shades of gray and beige. You can also see these colors in the studio. This keeps the room light and makes it feel very spacious. You can also see this color trend combined with organic shapes, like the angled round sofa and the side tables next to the contestants’ chairs.
A closet full of accessories
This neutral trend primarily represents peace and overview. With the right accessories, you can turn the interior into a statement and make it more personal. Accessories are easier to change than furniture. In the studio you see a cupboard full of stylish accessories – from books to vases, mirrors and other beautiful eye-catchers.
There’s also a real one on the wall Draws attention. The separate cards together make a great illustration. When you’re ready for something else, you can easily detach it, store it, and swap it out for one of countless other models. Or even better: you create your own design. This way you can always make the room look brand new and completely yours.
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”