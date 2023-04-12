#Grey

Interior connoisseurs already know: today’s interior trend is greige. Neutral colors that alternate between shades of gray and beige. You can also see these colors in the studio. This keeps the room light and makes it feel very spacious. You can also see this color trend combined with organic shapes, like the angled round sofa and the side tables next to the contestants’ chairs.

A closet full of accessories

This neutral trend primarily represents peace and overview. With the right accessories, you can turn the interior into a statement and make it more personal. Accessories are easier to change than furniture. In the studio you see a cupboard full of stylish accessories – from books to vases, mirrors and other beautiful eye-catchers.

There’s also a real one on the wall Draws attention. The separate cards together make a great illustration. When you’re ready for something else, you can easily detach it, store it, and swap it out for one of countless other models. Or even better: you create your own design. This way you can always make the room look brand new and completely yours.