‘The Immaculate Room’ First Trailer: Would You Survive The Experience?



In the new sci-fi thriller The Immaculate Room a seemingly perfect couple take part in a psychological experiment in which they have to stay for fifty days in a narrow, white and completely isolated room. Watch the trailer below.

If Mike and Kate, played by Emile Hirsch and Kate Bosworth, succeed in the experiment, $5 million will be deposited into their account. It will be a challenge for a while, as they have no access to their phones and their families for fifty days. cruel trials

The only contact there is is a voice from someone apparently watching them. As the clock goes down, this room turns out to contain more than expected. The couple must undergo cruel tests and Mike and Kate must exceed themselves to avoid being crushed.

The Immaculate Room is a film by South African writer and director Mukunda Michael Dewil (Punishment, vehicle 19, The crematorium at the wheel).

The film will be released in the United States on August 19. Nothing is known of a Dutch release.