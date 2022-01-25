He works at a Volkswagen factory in Tianjin, China. Picture cartridge

The recession is caused by the stumbling block of the two major engines of the world economy, the United States and China. Americans can be happy with 4 percent growth this year. This is 1.2 percentage points lower than what the IMF initially saw in its crystal ball.

The fund was so dark about the United States that President Joe Biden failed to obtain a substantial set of social action and climate programs through Congress. Like the persistent shortage of materials and raw materials, the country’s monetary tightness is also stifling growth.

The outlook for China is 0.8 percent lower than it was a few months ago. After the 8.1 percent they experienced last year, the Chinese now need to settle for 4.8 percent growth.

The IMF forecasts 3.9 percent growth for the eurozone this year, 0.4 percentage points lower than its previous forecast. This time there is no separate outlook for the Netherlands for this fund. In December, after the economy grew by 4.4 percent in 2021, ING researchers expect a further 3.6 percent growth.

The IMF says the emergence of new species could extend the duration of the epidemic and reduce the economic recovery. Suspended supply lines and higher energy prices are driving up inflation this year. It will fall again next year, aided by lower rises in food and fuel prices.

IMF chairwoman Kristalina Georgieva said last week that the epidemic bill would rise to $ 12.5 trillion by 2024. Poverty alleviation is being pushed back many years. After the epidemic, 70 million people live in extreme poverty.