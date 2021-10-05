Tuesday will be an important day for the first lady of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva. He is being questioned today by other IMF officials over allegations of misconduct against her. There are rumors that the Bulgarians could be the head of an important financial institution.

Georgie was accused many years ago, while working at the World Bank, of pressuring China to perform better in the rankings for countries with attractive business environments. During that time, the World Bank worked on raising capital for its own company, in which China had to play a key role. Georgie himself has vehemently denied the allegations. She would never insist on twisting the facts.



The IMF has decided to fully investigate the matter, Reuters news agency recently reported on the basis of locals. Many involved this week will be investigated separately. So far, financially influential countries, including the United States, have not made their decisions publicly. The Bloomberg News Agency recently announced that it would no longer respond to calls from US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen Georgieva.



For now, Georgieva is still the head of the IMF. In that regard, he will also deliver a keynote address on Tuesday. In it he will talk about the state of the world economy. It can also say something about the IMF’s new economic assessment. They will be released next week as the IMF and the World Bank hold their annual autumn meetings.

