The helicopter must catch the falling rocket

A hook mounted on a modified helicopter must snap onto the rocket’s parachute. The helicopter must then be able to land the missile.

The launch of Rocket Lab’s rocket will take place this evening (Dutch time) from a complex in New Zealand and is expected to put 34 satellites into orbit. the capture attempt with the helicopter takes place over the Pacific Ocean approximately 280 kilometers off the coast of New Zealand. It can be tracked via a direct†

NASA attempt failed in 2004

If Rocket Lab’s mission succeeds, it’s a first. NASA made a similar attempt to capture a rocket in 2004, but it failed. If Rocket Lab is successful, it could be a major breakthrough for rocket reuse.

The company calls this a “very complex operation requiring extreme precision”. “Multiple milestones must follow each other perfectly to achieve a successful take”, So Rocket laboratory.