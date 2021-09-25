Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou left Canada and a Vancouver judge on his way to China canceled the extradition case against him in advance. As a result, Meng was allowed to leave the country after nearly three years of house arrest in Vancouver.

The U.S. Justice Department has demanded the extradition of Meng, but made a deal with her, it was announced Friday. It dropped allegations of fraud and conspiracy against Huawei’s financial chief.

This agreement is called the contract for the adjourned case as an alternative to the trial. A public prosecutor agrees not to prosecute if the accused agrees to meet certain requirements. The government has effectively brought charges against a suspect, but has done nothing about it.

Meng, the daughter of Hawaii founder Ren Zhengfei, was arrested in 2018 in Canada. The United States has accused him of lying about trade ties with an Iranian company that is subject to US sanctions. For example, she may have misled HSBC Bank about this.

Meng had to stay in Vancouver until he was handed over to the United States. On Friday, he thanked the Chinese embassy in Canada outside the court for “their continued support”.

“My life has turned upside down in the last three years,” said the Hawaii Chief Financial Officer. It was a confusing time for me as a mother, wife and business manager. But I believe the sun shines behind the clouds. It was an invaluable experience. “

Meng’s arrest put a lot of pressure on the relationship between China on the one hand and the United States and Canada on the other. Shortly after the arrest, China detained two Canadians. One of them, Michael Spear, was sentenced in August to 11 years in prison for spying. Both have now been released. The couple will arrive in Canada on Saturday morning (local time), Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told a news conference.