Handmaid’s Tale S4 *****

Creator: Bruce miller (The 100)

Met Elisabeth Moss, Ann Dowd, Yvonne Strahovski, Joseph Fiennes, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, OT Fagbenle, Bradley Whitford, McKenna Grace, Madeline Brewer,…

Playing time: 13 episodes / 50 minutes per episode

Find out if you liked the final season of The Handmaid’s Tale & The Man in the High Castle.

Synopsis: Gilead and Canada find themselves in a diplomatic feud over the June plan of Season 3, where she became the nemesis # 1 of the totalitarian state. Will she finally be reunited with her family?

Our verdict: The Handmaid’s Tale has been Hulu’s flagship product in the US for years, and rightly so. The series has already won countless awards thanks to the excellent work of Elisabeth Moss as Offred / Ofjoseph / June Osborn and it remains pretty much the only major series initially released on the streaming services after Netflix. has withdrawn many series from the tube or Amazon has. The series will only run for a limited time. Although no Emmy wins for this 4th season of Handmaid’s Tale, the MGM production has continued to maintain the quality of its pace and script with its 3rd season and MoviePulp.be can confirm that this trend has continued with the end of season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Handmaid’s Tale script is out now: Handmaid’s Tale S4 pilot kicks off in the same vein as the Season 3 finale with a newcomer (in this case McKenna Grace) showing up right off the bat to breathe new life into Brewery . Coupled with masterful Elisabeth Moss, this is yet another reason fans are going crazy. Those who expect more mythology from Margaret Atwood’s books, however, will find themselves somewhat of a cold comeback with Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, as the focus this season, however, is between character relationships and their journeys between Gilead, the United States and Canada. The cast operates on autopilot and the creators of Handmaid’s Tale S4 put the accents back in the right place, nicely tackling heavy themes such as abuse of power, religious extremism and abuse of minorities. Phenomenal work of Bruce Miller and his team! Finally, the rhythm, cinematography and music are top notch.

In short, The Handmaid’s Tale continues to grow from season to season and it’s no different with the all new 4th season. The Handmaid’s Tale S4 remains legendary. Watch all seasons now for free and in their entirety on VRT Nu.

Share this article on social media:

Similar articles on MoviePulp.be