A fire broke out this morning in a gymnasium in the Phoenixstraat in Haarlem. This is Kenamju, the gymnasium of judo coach Cor van der Geest. No one was injured, but the damage to the technical room is significant. This is where the fire started this morning.

“The electricity is controlled in this room and there are pumps, in the next room a washing machine and a dryer”, explains Elco van der Geest, the son of Cor. Because the technical room is a fire-proof environment, the damage was limited to the technical room, he says.

“He stayed up to this space, only there was a lot of smoke and the electrical box was broken. So there is no electricity and it is not possible to play sports. C it’s a lot of hassle, especially very boring. “

