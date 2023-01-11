The green comet will appear in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years | Instagram VTM NEWS

For all star gazers, January is the time to dust off your telescope. This month will see a green comet in the night sky for the first time in 50,000 years. You need a telescope or binoculars to see it clearly.



Jan 10, 2023



CNN, NASA



The comet was discovered on March 2 by an observatory in San Diego, United States. The comet also orbits our sun, but is at a very distant point in our solar system. Due to the large distance, it takes a very long time for it to complete a full circle around the sun, no less than 50,000 years.

Stargazers in the northern hemisphere will be able to see the green comet for the first time just before midnight on January 12. It’s best to look low on the northeast horizon and use a telescope or binoculars.

The icy comet glows brighter as it approaches its closest point to the sun. After its passage, the comet will also reach its closest point to Earth on February 1 and 2. It’s about 42 million kilometers. Even then, the comet is visible using a telescope or binoculars. You can then look better at the height of the pole star.

“For most of January, the comet can be seen in the morning with binoculars,” NASA reports. “At least for people who live in the northern hemisphere. The southern hemisphere can best observe the comet in early February.

If the comet begins to shine even brighter, it will even be visible to the naked eye. Provided it’s not cloudy and there’s a dark sky. You can recognize the comet by the tail trailing behind it and the green glow surrounding it. This glow is created because the ice instantly turns into gas due to the proximity of the sun.

Comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF). ©AFP

