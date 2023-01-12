The good David Goffin won’t be put off as he goes from outside to inside in Auckland | ATP-Auckland(Aus)
David Goffin is in the quarterfinals in Auckland, New Zealand. Belgium’s top tennis player (ATP-53) easily beat American qualifier Christopher Eubanks (ATP-123) 6-2 and 6-4 in the second round. The match started outdoors, but ended indoors due to rain.
The day in New Zealand was disrupted by rain, which delayed the program and the tennis players had to practice the necessary patience, but always be ready.
“It wasn’t an easy day,” Goffin said after the game. “I had to wait a long time because of the rain, I don’t know how much I warmed up.”
But our compatriot was not put off by the changing circumstances and took the victory solidly. He had already won once against Eubanks in Phoenix last year.
Eubanks served well (12 aces against 7 for Goffin) and forced breakballs in both sets 1 and 2 in the 4th game, but Goffin carefully cleared them.
Our compatriot played well and held firm in the important moments. In the 2nd set, his service is even better with 2 love games.
You have to stay focused when the conditions change, I played well.
Two breaks in set 1 and one in set 2 were enough to boost morale after 1h15′. In the next round, Richard Gasquet, the Frenchman (ATP-67) beat the Portuguese Joao Sousa (ATP-82) 7-6, 6-2.
Goffin was satisfied: “My serve went well and my return against a strong server was also good. You have to stay focused when the circumstances change, nevertheless I played very well.”
“We played 2 away games and then moved in. I’m very happy with a second win in a row here.”
He has already played 5 times against Gasquet, it’s 3-2 for the Belgian. The last time, in October in Antwerp, the Frenchman won.
