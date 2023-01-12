The day in New Zealand was disrupted by rain, which delayed the program and the tennis players had to practice the necessary patience, but always be ready.

“It wasn’t an easy day,” Goffin said after the game. “I had to wait a long time because of the rain, I don’t know how much I warmed up.”

But our compatriot was not put off by the changing circumstances and took the victory solidly. He had already won once against Eubanks in Phoenix last year.

Eubanks served well (12 aces against 7 for Goffin) and forced breakballs in both sets 1 and 2 in the 4th game, but Goffin carefully cleared them.

Our compatriot played well and held firm in the important moments. In the 2nd set, his service is even better with 2 love games.