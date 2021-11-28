With Annalena Berbach as German Foreign Minister, one can expect the country to move towards a federal framework for the European Union. After all, Baerbock, the leader of Die Grünen, is a optimistic Europhile and will probably pursue a foreign policy that can be described as a map of the United Nations in Europe.

The government of the future German Chancellor Olaf Scholes has already made the call EU treaties To rewrite to create a federal European state.

Real power

Above all, the coalition agreement should give real power to the European Parliament and appoint a federal foreign minister to represent the EU globally.

“A strong German foreign policy can only be a European policy,” Barbaugh said in his first statement after being confirmed as foreign minister in the new government.

The reforms that Scholz’s government wants to implement at the European level have the unanimous support of EU member states, but are difficult to achieve in the current context.

Annalena Berbach is a prolific Eurofile, who was nominated by Die Grone for the presidency in the German election in September.

Financial difficulties

His party has always been a strong supporter of the EU in Germany. But the policy will also require the support of its allies Sozialdemokratische Partei Deutschlands (SPD) and Freie Demokratische Partei (FDP).

Social Democrat Udo Pullman argued that “Germany should send a signal that it wants to see the EU grow in any direction.” However, financial problems can be a stumbling block.

The FDP, in particular, does not like German taxpayers’ agreements to repay the debts of EU member states.

The party’s leader, Christian Lindner, has been appointed finance minister in the new government and is likely to veto similar moves.