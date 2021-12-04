the future of mobility in pictures

In movies like Blade Runner, Star Trek, and Iron Man, the most futuristic vehicles drive (or fly). If you were to ask people in 1982 when we would see a vehicle like Blade Runner’s on the road, the answer probably wouldn’t be 2021. Yet in 2021, more and more sci-fi electric cars will hit the road.

The new SmartPod from the American Buick is not yet on the road this year, but it gives a glimpse of the future of mobility. Although we have to say that Blade Runner, Star Trek, and Iron Man also performed very well.

SmartPods: the future of self-driving cars?

Buick showcased the new SmartPod at Auto Guangzhou 2021, one of the most important auto shows that returns to the southern Chinese city every year. The vehicle was created by Advanced Design Studio of General Motors in the United States.

The vehicle is an example of how fully autonomous vehicles are safe, comfortable and can provide a good driving experience. To do this, the SmartPod uses GM’s self-driving car technology and the “Ultium” platform, which develops large modular batteries.

The Buick Autonomous SmartPod is designed for the consumer who leads a “busy, busy busy” lifestyle. Luxurious furnishings and Pod technology allow occupants to maximize their productivity.

A striking design

The SmartPod looks like a very futuristic car from the outside. Not only is the technology used in this car progressive, but the design is also ahead of its time. For example, this car does not have a steering wheel.

The windows on the side of the SmartPod appear to be missing. Or is it perhaps a requirement to be able to travel through different galaxies? No, seriously, where have the windows gone? The product photos of the car show that you can see from the inside. So you don’t have the impression of being transported from A to B in a sort of autonomous capsule. In addition, this design naturally offers a lot of privacy for the occupants.

The best thing about this futuristic car, in our opinion, is the “sleeping seat” pictured above. The back of this chair reclines fully, which also allows you to have a restful and productive sleep while the car is in motion. Useful!