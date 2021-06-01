The full schedule, teams, matches and live streams and broadcast details

The Netherlands are preparing to host Ireland in a three-match ODI series. The first of three matches will take place on June 2 at the Marshallkkerwerd Sports Park in Utrecht.

The Netherlands last played the ODI Series against Scotland two weeks ago and it was a two game match. The Netherlands won the first game by 15 kicks in a rainy match, while Scotland won the second game by six wickets to tie the series.

On the other hand, Ireland played their last series of ODI matches against Afghanistan in January this year. The latter won all three games of the series.

Last month Ireland faced Netherlands A in a three-game List A series. The former won two games, while the latter took one victory.

Many players who were on List A have made it to the first team. Both teams will aim to win all three matches in the series and advance to the scorecard of the International Cricket World Cup.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this series is played out in a biologically safe bubble and no spectators are allowed to enter the stadium.

Head-to-head: Netherlands vs Ireland

The Netherlands and Ireland have faced each other in 10 ODI matches, with Ireland winning seven matches and the Netherlands once. The other two games did not yield any results.

Ireland would start the series as a candidate by beating the Netherlands whenever the two teams met outside of Ireland.

Netherlands vs Ireland ODI 2021: schedule and schedule of matches (all times are DST in India)

1 ODI: June 2, 2021 (Wednesday)

Where: Maarschalkerweerd Sports Park, Utrecht 2:00 p.m.

Second Friday: June 4, 2021 (Friday)

Where: Maarschalkerweerd Sports Park, Utrecht 2:00 p.m.

Day 3 Monday: June 7, 2021 (Monday)

Where: Maarschalkerweerd Sports Park, Utrecht 2:00 p.m.

Netherlands vs Ireland ODI 2021: broadcast and live data

Fancode will broadcast the Netherlands vs Ireland ODI series to fans in India. Here is a list of broadcast and TV broadcast data for ODI series from Netherlands:

a

India: Vancode

Holland: Ziggo Sports

United StatesWillow TV

South Africa: Great sport

Australia: Fox sports

UK: Celestial Sports Cricket

Netherlands vs Ireland ODI 2021: The difference

Holland

Peter Sellar (Captain), Scott Edward, Max O’Dodd, Stefan Mayburg, Ben Cooper, Bass de Lied, Tim van der Gogten, Logan Van Beek, Fred Klasen, Philip Boisven, Vivien Kingma, Brandon Glover, Tobias Vizy, Moussa Nadim Ahmed, Saqib Zulfiqari

Ireland

Andrew Palburne (kapitein), Mark Adair, Gareth Delaney, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrain, Graeme McCarter, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

