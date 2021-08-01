The frescoes of Padua are listed as World Heritage

It UNESCO World Heritage Committee (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) inscribed the frescoes of the Italian city of Padua (Padua) on the World Heritage List during its international convention in Fuzhou (China). The frescoes can be found in eight religious and civic buildings in the historic walled city. They were painted between 1302 and 1397 by various artists for various clients.

Claudio Cipolla, the Bishop of Padua, welcomes the recognition of the fresco cycles: This signifies an important recognition in the artistic and tourist field, but also in the field of faith.

The most famous is the cycle of frescoes by the painter and architect Giotto di Bondone in the Scrovegni Chapel in Padua (known as the Chapel of the Bullring). This cycle (1303-1305) is considered the start of a revolution in the history of mural paintings. The other cycles are the work of Guariento di Arpo, Giusto de ‘Menabuoi, Altichiero da Zevio, Jacopo Avanzi and Jacopo da Verona.

The diocese of Padua has the baptistery of the cathedral with frescoes by Giusto de ‘Menabuoi (1330-1390) and the Church of the Hermits. Bishop Cipolla hopes that this recognition will encourage future visitors to also appreciate the value of these sites as a testimony of faith.

Source: Goal-Apic