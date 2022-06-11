The frequency of fast radio bursts from space is a mystery. It’s even more unusual
We are determined to determine if the “truth is out there”. If we had all the pieces, maybe they would fit together and close the gap to better understanding.
The team will collect evidence and analyze data from scientifically unexplained aerial occurrences to determine if they are natural or require another explanation. The nine-month study will begin in the fall and the results will be shared with the public.
“I spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you that we don’t know what 95% of the universe is made of,” said astrophysicist David Spiergel, who will lead the team.
To help you get started, here are some other unusual things we learned this week.
around the universe
Mysterious fast radio bursts have long puzzled astronomers because they don’t understand what causes the millisecond-long flashes of light in space.
The celestial body continuously emitted weaker radio waves between repeated flares. Only one other fast radio burst is known to do this, leaving astronomers to wonder if there is more than one type of these unexplained phenomena.
pioneers
It’s a living thing.
For the first time ever, scientists have learned how to grow human-like skin with a robotic finger.
According to the researchers, this progress is one step closer to making robots look and feel like living beings.
Researchers are interested in the addition of a vascular system that could help skin maintain itself, grow nails and even sweat. Having human hands could one day allow robots to help us with an amazing range of tasks.
beautiful creatures
Meet Fernando. She means a lot to Galapagos, and we don’t blame you if you sang a version of ABBA’s “Fernando” in her honor.
The only female baby tortoise to live on Fernandina Island in the Galapagos archipelago was discovered in 2019. Her discovery shocked scientists as they believed the Fernandina tortoise to be extinct, especially given the highly active volcano in the Galapagos Islands. ‘island.
A new genetic study has revealed that Fernanda is indeed a species native to her island, particularly when compared to DNA from a male turtle sample taken from the island in 1906.
other worlds
Creativity’s Helicopter battles the misty shadow of winter on Mars.
dinosaur mite!
The bones, from an animal that lived 125 million years ago, likely belonged to a recently discovered species. But scientists need more information to make a decision.
discoveries
Dive into these stories:
“Food expert. Unapologetic bacon maven. Beer enthusiast. Pop cultureaholic. General travel scholar. Total internet buff.”