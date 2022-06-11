The frequency of fast radio bursts from space is a mystery. It’s even more unusual

We are determined to determine if the “truth is out there”. If we had all the pieces, maybe they would fit together and close the gap to better understanding.

The team will collect evidence and analyze data from scientifically unexplained aerial occurrences to determine if they are natural or require another explanation. The nine-month study will begin in the fall and the results will be shared with the public.

“I spent most of my career as a cosmologist. I can tell you that we don’t know what 95% of the universe is made of,” said astrophysicist David Spiergel, who will lead the team.

