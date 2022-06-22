French opposition parties made it clear to President Macron that they would not make his life easier after the legislative elections on Sunday† The coalition to which Macron belongs lost the absolute majority, forcing him to compromise with the other parties.

But it won’t be easy. The most logical cooperation partner for Macron is the conservative Les Républicains, the former ruling party that has previously provided presidents such as Nicolas Sarkozy and Jacques Chirac. But the leader of this party says joining a coalition with Macron is not on the table.

“It would be electoral fraud,” leader Christian Jacob said after meeting Macron. Earlier, Jacob called the French president arrogant. He seems to be open to negotiations on various sub-topics. But, he also said, it is up to Macron to find compromises.

Meanwhile, Macron has also denied the resignation of Prime Minister Borne. She tendered her resignation, as is often the custom after elections, but Macron says the government “must continue to exercise its functions”.

The left keeps the door closed

The left parties also want to know little about the collaboration with Macron at the moment. The left-wing party Jean-Luc Mélenchon, which is part of the left-wing Nupes partnership and came second, wants Prime Minister Borne to be sacked. “We are wasting our time,” he said after an address at the presidential palace.

The leader of the Socialist Party only wants to cooperate with Macron if the minimum wage is increased sharply. Something that Macron sees little. According to leader Olivier Faure, the party can support certain political proposals, but only if the president also supports their ideas. The days when Macron could rule alone are over, Faure said.

“From now on, he must accept an important role for parliament,” he said. “It is healthy that he has to be accountable and that he has to negotiate.” And as support, Macron certainly doesn’t have to knock on the door of Marine Le Pen of the radical right National Rally. She has already said that she will not make any concessions.

There is also irritation in French politics over Macron’s agenda. He is due in Brussels later this week for meetings with EU leaders. He then went to Germany for a G7 summit and then to Madrid for a NATO summit.