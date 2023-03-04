The former prison director (71) from Belgium is now imprisoned after the discovery of a cannabis plantation at his home | Abroad

A retired Belgian prison director has been detained in Hasselt prison since Thursday. He is a suspect in a large-scale investigation into cannabis plantations. Earlier this week, a plantation of nearly a thousand cannabis plants was found with the man. who reports The newspaper SATURDAY.

Roger M., 71, was for many years warden of the now closed prison in Verviers, but retired in 2014. On Tuesday morning, officers raided Roger M. and found a large plantation of hemp. The man and his wife were immediately arrested. Both are currently detained on the orders of the investigating judge in Limburg, Belgium.

Authorities had tracked down the prison director after a previous raid on another cannabis plantation in Dilsen-Stokkem. Since then, the police have kept tabs on who visited this place. This survey mapped two addresses, including the residence of Roger M.

Research

A plantation of around 500 hemp plants was also discovered at the other address. At least five arrests have been made in connection with the large-scale cannabis investigation. Three people are still detained, reports the Limburg prosecutor’s office.

The former director’s much younger girlfriend was also reportedly arrested and detained. According The newspaper he reportedly met the woman in Haiti when he visited there in 2011 as a corrections expert.

This is not the first time that Roger M. has been discredited. In 2013, for example, a judicial investigation was also brought against him because he allegedly used materials and services from Verviers prison for his own home.