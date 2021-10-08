The five best Halloween movies for the whole family

On Sunday October 31, the spooky party will break out Halloween again. In the United States this holiday is a big tradition and in the Netherlands it is starting to happen more and more. A wonderful evening to curl up in front of the TV and watch a horror movie with the whole family. Check out below a little preview of the family movies full of ghosts and monsters that we can see now.

The Addams Family (2019)

The life of the Addams is turned upside down when she discovers that the locals are suddenly nervous. They are pushed by a TV host eager to get rid of a crazy family like the Addams.

Read our movie review here The Addams Family.

Little Werewolf Dolphin (2011)

Little werewolf is a warm and sweet film that everyone – young and old alike – will enjoy with a big smile. We meet Dolfje, who wakes up just before noon and then has a hypnotic urge to look at the full moon. With the important theme of "being different", the film also contains a beautiful message.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Jack Skellington is the Pumpkin King of Halloweentown and tired of doing the same every Halloween. One day, he discovers a secret door that leads to the "normal" world, where Christmas is celebrated.

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The creepiest, weirdest family is back! We take a trip with Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley and Uncle Fester in a large jet black trailer and meet the strangest characters.

Mummy mannequin (2014)

When the Goos boy stumbles upon a mummy, he really has only one mission: never to lose the Magic Beetle again. With fun roles from Jennifer Hoffman and Julian Ras, among others.