‘The First Purge’ Director Makes ‘Black’: A Movie With Only Black Superheroes



In 2020, we last talked about the planned film adaptation of black, a comic where only black people have superpowers. We now know who will direct the film.

Director Gerard McMurray, which previously included The first purge (2018) and the Netflix movie burning sands (2017) done, gets to work with the black-shooting. He will direct and write the screenplay.

The story

The story, which is described as a cross between x-men and the TV series Thread, takes place in the United States, where only African Americans have superpowers. This is first discovered when Kareem Jenkins, a teenager from Brooklyn, is ethnically profiled and shot by the police.

Kareem survives this attack by some powers and searches for others who have similar powers. He uncovers a grand conspiracy to ensure that these powers are kept secret from the rest of the world, especially the black community.

The comic comes from Kwanza Osajyefo and Tim Smith III. After Osajyefo came up with the concept, he then raised over $90,000 via Kickstarter to create the comic.