The first Limburg families welcomed in Zeeland

Upon arrival, the Boessen family received a welcome package with dinner vouchers, a museum tour and Zeeland specialties. When the owner of the Ria Boot campsite heard about this initiative, she was immediately enthusiastic and decided to keep a chalet available for the victims in the weeks to come: “It is a great feeling to be able to offer this and that. reminds me of our time when we had the flood disaster. You can see that the floods in Limburg are having a huge impact on families. I hope they will have time to relax here. “

Extended initiative

The holidays for those affected take place from September 1 to October 15 and are offered by the Rotary Zierikzee Service Club, the Hiswa-Recron Leisure Organization, the Province of Zeeland and the Flood Museum. “Initially, we wanted to offer the holidays until September 24, but we received a lot of applications that we all had to schedule. That’s why we slightly extended the period”, explains Marieke Braber of Hiswa-Recron Schouwen-Duiveland .

Limburgers arrive in Zeeland with their own means of transport. Here, they will be pampered for the next few days. Most families stay for a weekend or midweek, but for some families an exception is made. For example, there is a kidney patient who is allowed to stay for a week because otherwise dialysis cannot be performed. Families with disabled children are also attentive to individual needs and questions. “As long as we can give these people the rest they deserve, there is always room to adjust,” Braber said.