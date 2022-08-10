The first grain ship allowed to leave Ukraine docks again in Turkey | NOW

The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukraine since the Russian invasion has docked in Turkey with a full load. Previously, a buyer refused the shipment because the shipment was delivered too late.

This is apparent from the location data of the vessel which sails under the flag of Sierra Leone.

A new buyer has been found for the cargo of grain aboard the Razoni, reports the media Middle Eastern eye. The ship will now be unloaded in the Turkish port of Mersin.

The Razoni left the Ukrainian port of Odessa on August 1 with 26,000 tons of corn. After an inspection in Istanbul, the ship was on its way to Lebanon. But the buyer refused the shipment because it was delivered more than five months late.

Due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ships have been unable to enter and leave Ukrainian ports since late February. A recent agreement brokered by the United Nations and Turkey ended this blockade.

Several ships that had remained in Ukraine all this time have now departed. A second ship also arrived in Ukraine on Wednesday to pick up grain. The UN expects more ships to dock in Ukraine in the near future. The UN also believes that the goal of exporting 2 to 5 million tonnes of grain per month from Ukraine is achievable.

For now, corn is mainly shipped from Ukraine. The UN thinks wheat will also be able to leave the country from next week.