The first ten natural disasters last year caused $ 170 billion in damage. This was stated in a statement issued by the British non-governmental organization Christian Aid on Monday. The floods that ravaged Belgium last summer are in second place.

Hurricane Ida pounded the United States in late August and early September, causing maximum damage of $ 65 million. The tropical cyclone killed 95 people.

Floods in mid-July inundated large parts of Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and France, causing about $ 43 billion in damage. A total of 240 people were killed. The state of Texas in the United States is in third place with a $ 23 billion damage caused by a winter storm in February.

All sums are insured damage estimates, Christian Aid notes. So the actual financial costs may be higher.

According to estimates, 2021 will be the sixth year in which natural disasters have caused more than $ 100 billion in damage worldwide, and for the fourth year in a row, according to insurance company Aon. 2011 was the first time that limit was exceeded.

The authors of the report point out that financial damage is often greater in disasters in rich countries, due to higher real estate prices and the fact that most products are insured. Deadly natural disasters often hit poor countries and regions.

