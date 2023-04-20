20 apr 2023 om 07:01

The funding ratios of the five largest pension funds in our country have risen slightly in the last three months. Funding ratio shows whether there is enough money to pay current and future pensioners.

The financial position of ABB Government Employees Fund improved slightly. This also applies to the health care pension fund PFZW, metal technology fund PMT, metalektro fund PME and bpfBOUW.

ABP’s investment decision rose again for the first time in a year. This is an increase of 2.3 percent. In the first three months, assets rose by almost 11 billion euros to 470 billion euros. As interest rates eased slightly in the first quarter, the value of all pensions ABP owes now and in the future increased by €6 billion. The coverage ratio increased to 111.9 percent from 110.9 percent.

In PFZW, the coverage ratio increased from 109.2 percent to 109.5 percent. “PFZW’s financials improved slightly in the first quarter of the year, thanks in part to a 1.6 percent return on our investments. Financial markets have not recovered in recent months due to the failure of US and Swiss banks. The bank recovered at the right time,” said CEO Jon Kellerman.