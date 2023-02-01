AFP

The FBI searched President Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. The search was part of the US Justice Department’s investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents.

The past months have been several times classified documents and notes found on Biden, from his time as vice president and his time as a member of the US Senate. The documents were found in a former office of Biden in Washington and in his home in Wilmington.

No confidential documents were found in the vacation home today, according to Biden’s attorney Bob Bauer. However, some documents and notes were taken for further investigation. According to Bauer, these appear to be documents from when Biden was vice president. The FBI hasn’t said anything about it yet.

According to the lawyer, the president was not informed in advance of today’s search, but he cooperated. For this reason, the federal police did not need a search warrant.

Found at Trump and Pence

How many secret documents have been found in the entire investigation so far and how sensitive they are is not yet known. It is clear, however, that no room containing nuclear secrets has been found so far.