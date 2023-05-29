Netflix is ​​getting more and more comments about its strict measures regarding the sharing of passwords.

It was a cost-cutting tactic for Netflix subscribers for many years; share your password with your family or friends. An account was then shared with several households.

Friendly but virulent criticism

So far, the measures only concern the United States, but there are already considerable protests. Netflix’s former competitor, home video rental company Blockbuster, is also joining the discussion.

Netflix was ultimately the streaming service that caused Blockbuster’s demise, and the company jumped at the chance to air its views on the new policy. They said on Twitter that they have never imposed such restrictions on their customers.

In which countries?

In the fall of 2022, Netflix announced its plan. After initial criticism from subscribers, the streaming service nevertheless implemented the measures in Canada, Spain and New Zealand, among others. From May 23, 2023, the measures will also apply in the United States.