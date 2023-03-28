In the Flemish-language series Rough Diamonds, Noah Wolfson (Kevin Janssens) must save his family’s honor by repaying a very large debt contracted by his brother. But Noah has more and more problems on his plate.

In the Flemish-language series Rough Diamonds, Noah Wolfson (Kevin Janssens) must save his family’s honor by repaying a very large debt contracted by his brother. But Noah has more and more problems on his plate.

The Wolfson family has long been an important and respected name in the Antwerp diamond world. But that name was dragged through the mud by one of the sons of the family who was dealing with shady partners. Reason enough for brother Noah Wolfson to return to Antwerp and put things in order.

Noah Wolfson

Noah moved to the United States years ago because he didn’t like his family’s ultra-Orthodox Jewish lifestyle. But now he is determined to save his family’s good name. It’s difficult because he disagrees with the rest of the family. And though Noah tries his best, the misery only gets worse when the Wolfson family is sucked into the underworld.

Watch the trailer here

Fauda

Besides Kevin Janssens, Ini Massez, Robbie Cleiren, Jeroen Van der Ven, Marie Vinck, Els Dottermans also play. The Israeli actors of Rough Diamonds are Dudu Fisher, Yona Elian and Mendy Cahan. The series is created by Yuval Yefet and Rotem Shamiris who are also the best series Fauda on their resume and it also airs on Een.

rough diamonds will be on Netflix from April 21.