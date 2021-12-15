What sanctions should the EU impose on Russia to prevent a further escalation of the conflict with Ukraine? Outgoing Foreign Minister Ben Naben will discuss the issue with his European counterparts in Brussels today.

The concentration of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border is being closely monitored. According to Ukraine, 100,000 Russian troops are now stationed and there are fears of a Russian invasion. VVD MP Ruben Brecklemans hopes the EU will take tough sanctions against Moscow to avoid this. “An embargo is important because we want to prevent Russia from launching a military strike on Ukraine.”

“Once we have that package ready, Russia will know that there will be huge costs to the attack,” Brekelmans explains in NPO 1 Good Morning in the Netherlands. “It would be good if the sanctions package hit the Russian economy as hard as possible.”

He therefore recommends sanctions against banks and financial institutions. “The moment you close it, it immediately makes a huge impact.”

Germany closes Nort Stream 2 on trial

Germany to shut down controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline Russia Ukraine Invading. With the Americans, they acknowledged that German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbach had confirmed on Sunday. North Stream from 2 runs Russia To Germany.

“If there is further expansion, this gas pipeline will not be operational,” Baerbock told the German television channel ZDF. He released his statements about the tensions after the G7 meeting over the weekend Russia, And ahead of a meeting with its European counterparts on Monday.

During his visit to Poland on Sunday, German Chancellor Olav Scholes spoke of the controversial Nord Stream 2 project, a gas pipeline. Russia Will deliver to Germany. According to the United States, the gas pipeline will increase Europe’s dependence on Russian gas. That would be it Russia Can exert political pressure on vulnerable Eastern and Central European countries, including Ukraine.

Scholes said Germany would remain firm despite US criticism Ukraine As a transportation route for gas to Europe. “We continue to have a responsibility to ensure that Ukraine’s gas transportation operations continue to be successful,” Scholes said.

However, Baerbock’s reports shortly after the G7 indicate that Germany will reconsider that position. Russia The results are contradictory Ukraine To increase militarily.

G7 to form a front against Russia

The ministers of the G7 countries agreed last weekend to form a united front against the Russian occupation in Liverpool, England. Ukraine. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said nations should stand up for a “free world”.

Truss said the Russian invasion was possible Ukraine A “major tactical mistake” would be “with serious consequences.”

The G7 countries include Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States. The EU also participates in the sessions, but it is not a country and therefore not an official member.

By: Peter Wieser