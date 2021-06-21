The European Union has reached an agreement with the United Kingdom on data sharing. After Brexit, there were options for this based on tentative results, but now there is more clarity about the long run.

The interim period associated with Brexit meant that the parties had to consider how data traffic between the EU and the UK would go. The UK is no longer required to comply with GDP, but is trying to work as closely as possible to GDP.

United Kingdom

Now, if you transfer data to the UK, in other words, outside the EU, they should be well protected there as well. Privacy armor, for example, helped, although it has been announced that it will no longer be valid from July 2020. However, the European Commission has now decided that the UK should comply with GDPR. As promised, it has chosen the rules closest to the public data protection regulation. The EU is happy with it, he writes EUObserver. There is even a separate law regarding data in criminal matters so that data can be shared securely between companies and governments despite Brexit.

Many businesses have already expressed their support for the EU decision. The EU has previously issued similar statements about Argentina, Canada, Israel, Japan, New Zealand and Switzerland, which means it has a good relationship with those countries in terms of data. We hope the EU will soon come up with an alternative to the privacy shield, which will make the United States the best place to share data.