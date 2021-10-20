The EU more negative than ever about Turkey’s membership

Thu. Oct 21st, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Stories

Louisa Janssen overjoyed after the interventions in Turkey: "7 liters of fat gone" Louisa Janssen overjoyed after the interventions in Turkey: “7 liters of fat gone” 2 min read

Louisa Janssen overjoyed after the interventions in Turkey: “7 liters of fat gone”

Harold Manning 9 hours ago 83
No trace of Cleo (4) missing yet: police are investigating "strange noises" | Abroad No trace of Cleo (4) missing yet: police are investigating “strange noises” | Abroad 2 min read

No trace of Cleo (4) missing yet: police are investigating “strange noises” | Abroad

Harold Manning 17 hours ago 99
Turkey appeals to ambassadors in western countries after calls for release of philanthropist Turkey appeals to ambassadors in western countries after calls for release of philanthropist 2 min read

Turkey appeals to ambassadors in western countries after calls for release of philanthropist

Harold Manning 1 day ago 92
Turkey invites ten ambassadors, including Dutch Turkey calls on ten ambassadors, including Dutch 1 min read

Turkey calls on ten ambassadors, including Dutch

Harold Manning 1 day ago 97
North Korea fires ballistic missile again | Abroad North Korea fires ballistic missile again | Abroad 2 min read

North Korea fires ballistic missile again | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 85
Daughter (4) disappears from parents' tent in the middle of the night on a camping trip | Abroad Daughter (4) disappears from parents’ tent in the middle of the night on a camping trip | Abroad 2 min read

Daughter (4) disappears from parents’ tent in the middle of the night on a camping trip | Abroad

Harold Manning 2 days ago 103

You may have missed

Directors Andrea Arnold and Harry Kümel receive awards at Film Fest Gent 2021 Directors Andrea Arnold and Harry Kümel receive awards at Film Fest Gent 2021 4 min read

Directors Andrea Arnold and Harry Kümel receive awards at Film Fest Gent 2021

Maggie Benson 1 hour ago 37
Room for new sports collaborations in Middelburg Room for new sports collaborations in Middelburg 2 min read

Room for new sports collaborations in Middelburg

Phil Schwartz 1 hour ago 29
Willemijn works as a vacation doctor in Zeeland: “It starts with the desire to come and work here” Willemijn works as a vacation doctor in Zeeland: “It starts with the desire to come and work here” 2 min read

Willemijn works as a vacation doctor in Zeeland: “It starts with the desire to come and work here”

Queenie Bell 1 hour ago 35
The EU more negative than ever about Turkey's membership The EU more negative than ever about Turkey’s membership 2 min read

The EU more negative than ever about Turkey’s membership

Harold Manning 1 hour ago 40