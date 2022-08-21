AI needs a lot of data, which is complicated when it comes to privacy-sensitive data. With his company Syntho, Wim Kees Janssen creates artificial data for, for example, health and the financial world. Next stop: America.

Dutch entrepreneurs stand out internationally with their smart products, technologies and services that help solve the big problems of our time. The United States offers many opportunities for fast-growing startups developing innovative technologies. Syntho’s Wim Kees Janssen: “We were all innovating on the database, and we were all having problems getting the data. And that’s why we launched Syntho.

Syntho is an AI-powered self-service synthetic data platform to accelerate data-driven solutions. Watch the video, with explanations by Wim Kees Janssen.