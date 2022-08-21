The entrepreneur | Doing business in the United States: With fake data, Syntho will…
AI needs a lot of data, which is complicated when it comes to privacy-sensitive data. With his company Syntho, Wim Kees Janssen creates artificial data for, for example, health and the financial world. Next stop: America.
August 21, 2022
Dutch entrepreneurs stand out internationally with their smart products, technologies and services that help solve the big problems of our time. The United States offers many opportunities for fast-growing startups developing innovative technologies. Syntho’s Wim Kees Janssen: “We were all innovating on the database, and we were all having problems getting the data. And that’s why we launched Syntho.
Syntho is an AI-powered self-service synthetic data platform to accelerate data-driven solutions. Watch the video, with explanations by Wim Kees Janssen.
In this 11-part video series for De Ondernemer you get to know the participants of the ScaleNL Acceleratoran initiative of the Dutch consulatesin the USA. Every day a new short video is uploaded to our website.
