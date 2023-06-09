The El Niño weather phenomenon, which brings record temperatures, has begun | climate

The El Niño weather phenomenon appears to have begun, reports the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). This means that the Pacific Ocean will warm up. Scientists are factoring in new temperature records, in part because climate change may amplify the effect of El Niño.

For three years, the Pacific Ocean has cooled precisely because of La Niña, during El Niño. In March, meteorologists had already concluded that this period was over and that the warming of the oceans was imminent. El Niño last occurred in 2018-2019.

Climate change

According to the NOAA, the natural phenomenon can have different consequences depending on the location, from heavy rains and tropical storms to extreme drought. Climate change can weaken some effects of El Niño, but amplify others. For example, many of the hottest years on record worldwide occurred during El Niños. Conversely, researchers fear that El Niño will accelerate climate change.

Australia said this week it expects a much smaller harvest this summer due to the El Niño drought. Japan believes the weather phenomenon is already responsible for the extremely hot spring there. Europe is relatively untouched by the natural phenomenon.