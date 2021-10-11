The Dutch player is at home

Although he was born and raised in the Dutch football craze, the sport did not impress Ryan Den Hulsher.

Instead, he was obsessed with American football because he watched his older brother play. When he was 11 he played the game. He wanted a close bond with the body of the game and the team.

“I loved it,” Den Hulsher said. “I realized that it doesn’t matter how big or how strong you are. If you have the heart and the passion, you can play and win.

Growing up in the Dutch town of De Hajj, he said it was strange that some friends and relatives didn’t show much interest in football.

Over the summer, 22-year-old Den Hulsher left his homeland and came to Cisco College in rural California slums. A month later, the freshman started the September 3 season in his football uniform. Starter against Diablo Valley.

Make an impact

Weighing 6 feet 4 inches and 245 pounds, Den Hulsher quickly impressed coaches and teammates with his size, athleticism and dedication to performing at a high level. As a roster, he has become one of the Eagle’s best defensive players and a valuable starter.

In just five games, he leads the team with an average of six tackles per game, including 26 in individual teams and 30 overall. Ten Hulshers have three sacks, one interception and one forced trip.

At home on October 2, COS won 31-7 over West Hills Colinga for the first time. He played his best game of the season, with 12 individual records and one sack.

Nutson is thrilled to be a member of the Den Hulsher Eagles.

“He’s a great player and a hard worker,” he said.

Den Hulsher said he enjoys the intensity and speed of the competition he has because it motivates him to try harder.

“You always have to keep your head up. They are faster than at home. The players are tall and very good. You always have to be ready. ”

An old link

How did Den Hulsher come to COS? Well, there is a Dutch connection.

When Nutson was the defensive coordinator at West Hills Collinga, he coached a lineman named Dylan Bucker of the Netherlands. He then played at the University of North Dakota.

Bucker wrote to Nutson in the spring to tell him that a player he knew from the Netherlands wanted the chance to play football in the United States and that he would be a good candidate for the show.

Enthusiastically, Nutson began to communicate with Den Hulsher and offered him the opportunity to play for the Eagles.

According to Knutson, having players from different backgrounds and different life experiences is “a football team.”

It exposes them to other cultures and opens the eyes, hearts and minds of players to different lifestyles.

“They feel like when you get to the puddle you are one,” Notson said. “You are all working together for a common goal. Get to know. It’s one of the reasons I love football. ”

Great ambitions

Nutson proclaimed Den Hulsher, “a sponge” ready to work hard and straight. He quickly adapted to American sport and hopes to attend an NCAA Division 1 school.

However, Division 1 schools aren’t usually called until a player’s sophomore year begins, so they can make a decision at the end of the season, Nutson said. Will he stay on COS for another year and upgrade his stock or will he go to NAIA or NCAA Section 2 or Section 3 school if they make the offer at the end of this season? ?

Nutson said that while Den Hulsher has a good natural ability and a good height, it is his desire to learn and his motivation to improve himself that makes him special.

“Ryan is very motivated and wants to improve every day,” he said. “He’s taking the opportunity he has.

Football in the Netherlands

Den Hulsher played for the Hague Riders, who play in a great competition. Still, this is an amateur football team made up of people of all ages, who play mostly for fun.

When Den Hulsher liked to play at home, he said the level of competition was not as high as in the United States. He said he wanted to have a chance to see what it takes to play at a higher level.

After high school, while playing soccer, he worked as a bar manager and office worker, still fulfilling his dream of playing soccer in the United States. When Nutson called he knew he had a chance.

It helped his family fully support him as he left home to pursue his dream, he said.

“They are one hundred percent behind me,” he said. “They told me to do what I could. I didn’t want to knock them over. ”

Feel at home

Early on, Nutson said Den Hulsher was the perfect fit for him. He said he had a kind and loving personality. Everyone wants to be near him, the coach said.

This is not the first time that Den Hulsher has studied in the United States.

At 17, he was a transfer student in Kentucky. This experience helped him be fully prepared to live in the United States again. He said players and coaches are welcome at COS from the start.

He remembered the first day he came to Cisco County. A group of soldiers took him to Walmart to get bedroom decorations like pillows and sheets.

“They are the best team,” Den Hulsher said. “They helped me, they made sure I had everything. They really made me feel at home.

He hopes to transfer to a four-year school to study physiotherapy.

Den Hulsher was inspired by his coaches and the thoroughness with which he gives advice and trains to improve his performance.

For now, he is enjoying the season. At the end of the season, he will talk to his coaches about his future.

“Coming here is a huge commitment,” Den Hulsher said. “It’s a lot of money, so I work hard every day to make sure I pay 100 percent. I am absolutely sure of it.

Bill Choi covers sports and general news for the Cisco Daily News / Mount Shasta Herald / USA Today network. Follow him on twitterSDNBillChoy. Billing operation by e-mail [email protected] Support the local press register today.