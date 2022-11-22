The Dutch children’s series Kabam! wins an Emmy Award | Movies & Series

Dutch manufacturing Kabam! van IJswater Films has won awards at the International Emmy Awards. These awards are given to the best television shows made outside of the United States.

The prestigious awards were presented for the fiftieth time on Monday evening (US time). The toddler drama series was nominated in the Kids: Live-Action category.

Fear in children is at the heart of the KRO-NCRV series. In ten short stories, each time a different student from Master Mo’s class (Idriss Nabil) arrives with a fear of his own. The series wants to show “that everyone is afraid sometimes”, and that a solution can often be found.

Kabam! is directed by Elisabeth Hesemans. The series had competition from productions from Singapore, Australia and Mexico. The ceremony took place at the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York.

The Netherlands has received a statuette several times in the past at the International Emmy Awards. Including the movie The pocket knifethe actors Pierre Bokma and Maarten Heijmans, the actresses Bianca Krijgsman and Maryam Hassouni and TV program The big donor show were rewarded. Peter R. de Vries received the award in 2008 for his reporting on the disappearance of Natalee Holloway.

“Bacon trailblazer. Certified coffee maven. Zombie lover. Tv specialist. Freelance communicator.”