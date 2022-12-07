“The duel is not won by a single player”

PA

Soccer

With a goal and two assists, Denzel Dumfries was Orange’s celebrated man on Saturday afternoon in the victory over the United States (3-1) in the round of 16 of the World Cup. It also took a weight off his shoulders.

“My best night is yet to come,” said the right-back ahead of Friday’s quarter-final against Argentina. “Maybe it’s because we have a goal. And it’s bigger than the knockout stages.”

Messi

Dumfries, 26, repeatedly stresses that he is looking forward to a duel with Argentina. And not on a confrontation with Lionel Messi, the player who cares about the opponent. The player who wants to restore Argentina to the title of world champion in his fifth participation in the World Cup.

“The game is not won by one player,” Dumfries said. He has no message for the feelings surrounding Messi during his last World Cup. “We also have a mission: to fill the heart of the Netherlands. That’s the only reason we’re here.”

“We have a goal. We have a lot of quality in the team. There is a lot of room for improvement, but I think we are on an upward trend, continues Dumfries. Obviously, it has to be better. “

A day of rest did him good. To also benefit from his heroic role against the United States. “I think it’s been allowed for a while,” said the defender. “You are constantly at the top. Match after match and also practice after practice.”

Dumfries Press

Mentally it had also been difficult, he said earlier of the first weeks of the World Cup. He speaks openly about the help of his sports psychologist.

“The group stage was good for us as a team. Anyway, you want to be important for the team. It’s great that you could be that, there was pressure. You thinking about the World Cup for a year,” Dumfries admits. “I’ve had a sports psychologist since I joined Sparta.”

“Everyone has to go through a tough time sometimes. I can recommend everyone to look for someone to rely on.