The Dongen cinema club will replay

Good news for all moviegoers in Dongen and the surrounding area. On Monday evening, August 30, the doors of the Dongepark theater cinema will open again and the enthusiastic volunteers of the Cinemaclub Dongen will once again be ready to serve you a top movie.

“Covid-19 is not behind us yet, so we have to be careful. To ensure your health, it is therefore necessary to stay 1.5 meters away. In the lobby, you can sit side by side with your family members with whom you form a household. If not, please keep two seats free. according to a message on the Cinemaclub Dongen website

On Monday August 30, Cinemaclub Dongen will kick off the new film season with the film “The Peanut Butter Falcon”.

During a sweltering summer in the Southern United States, a delightful 21st-century version of Mark Twain’s 19th-century adventure novel, “Huckleberry Finn,” unfolds. The heat is in the story of two young men who meet on the run and move forward together.

Young Zak (Zack Gottsagen) with Down’s syndrome has only one dream: to become a professional wrestler! He secretly decides to run away from the retirement home where he lives to make this dream come true. He soon meets Tyler (Shia LaBeouf), who ran away for completely different reasons. These are two characters who seem incompatible, but who – like in any good buddy movie – grow together and form an alliance. As two unusual companions, they manage to escape and experience the craziest adventures.

A wellness film with a beautiful message: the close friendship between young Zak with Down’s syndrome and rebel Tyler makes The Peanut Butter Falcon a film that everyone can enjoy.

Start of the show at 8:00 p.m., doors open from 7:30 p.m. Entrance fees € 8.00 and for members of the film club € 6.00. Follow our program: www.cinemaclubdongen.nl