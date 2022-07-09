The documentary on this athlete is watched in droves on Netflix

The sport is doing well netflix† Earlier we wrote about this sports movie which was a huge hit on the streaming service, and now there is another sports documentary which is streaming in droves. It is Conor McGregor: notorious (2017), about the Irish mixed martial arts fighter.

‘Conor McGregor: Notorious’ hits Netflix

Although the Conor McGregor documentary was previously released in 2017, the film has been on Netflix since its launch on July 1, 2022. real shot† The documentary is available in several countries, including Croatia, Greece and Portugal in the top ten lists† The Conor McGregor story also works well in the Netherlands. Here, the movie currently ranks fifth in the list of most-watched movies. This is a place below in recent days, when the fourth place was occupied by the sports documentary.

This documentary, directed by Gavin Fitzgerald, follows four years in the life of the famous Irishman, who went from unemployed plumber to one of the greatest martial artists in the world. Watch the trailer below:

This documentary also works very well on Netflix

The true crime documentary was also released on July 6, 2022 Girl in the photo by Skye Borgman (Removed in plain sight) on Netflix, which is now directly storming the top ten lists. Yesterday the movie was showing number one in eleven countriesincluding the Netherlands, the United States, the United Kingdom and Belgium.

The documentary tells the story of Sharon Marshall, a mysterious woman found on the side of the road thirty years ago, and her bizarre childhood. Actors such as Mark Chinnery, Natalie De Vincentis, Sarah French and Dana Mackin reenact scenes from the life of women. Moments like these alternate with archival footage and interviews with those involved.

From making ends meet to fancy cars and fur coats, the Irish MMA champ offers a candid look at the highs and lows of his success story.

