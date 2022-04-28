The district of Zeeland is looking for land for a vegetable garden

April 28, 10:07



ZEELAND – With its own vegetable garden, Lokaal for Lokaal Zeeland wants to supply more fresh vegetables to the Deelplaats. For this, the initiators are looking for land on which the vegetable garden can be laid out. A volunteer volunteered to take care of the garden.

Nearly fifty residents currently use the Place Partagée de Local pour Local on a weekly basis. They can go there every Wednesday afternoon. Local for Local can pay for this with donations and in-kind gifts. They are still welcome. To ensure that the growing demand can be met, a “clean” vegetable garden is an excellent complement, which can ensure that the supply can continue to meet. This is why Lokaal voor Lokaal is aimed at people who want to make land available. It can be an unused piece of land, in people’s homes or in a field.

The Share Place is for people who can no longer go to the Food Bank after three years. Fresh products are provided anonymously, the privacy of Share Place users is respected. Anyone wishing to use the shared location can contact Prevention Officer Helma Vermeer of the Zeeland Care Cooperative (06-20246024 and [email protected] operationzeeland.nl) or Lisette Sudmeier of Ons Welzijn (06-10412093 and [email protected] ons-welzijn.nl Lokaal voor Lokaal is still looking for a new space of about forty square meters with preferably a small kitchen to make coffee and tea in. It must be a space that can be properly closed and with a large car park. The site must be able to guarantee the confidentiality of visitors. If you have land or space available, please report it by email to [email protected]

Private and corporate donations for Lokaal voor Lokaal Zeeland are welcome on account number: NL 93 RABO 0145102815 in the name of Zorgcoöperatie Zeeland with the mention Lokaal voor Lokaal. People interested in volunteering for Lokaal voor Lokaal can go to [email protected]