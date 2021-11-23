The discussion on cooking live lobsters ignites: “It does not fit in a civilized country”

Fresh lobster is one of the most popular dishes at Wow Crab in Rotterdam. Live lobsters are tossed into boiling water several times a night. They don’t find it pathetic. “We are doing this because it is the best way to make the lobster as fresh as possible. We are a Chinese restaurant and it has been a tradition in China for years,” says an employee of the seafood restaurant.

Why is cooking the best way to kill the animal? “The rotting process sets in quickly in lobsters, so this is the best way to prepare.”

Scoop

In Britain, cooking live lobsters and crabs will soon be a thing of the past. The British government has decided to allow lobsters, squid, octopus and crabs to fall under the Animal Welfare Bill. The ban on live cooking therefore seems unavoidable, British media report. Switzerland and New Zealand already have such a ban.