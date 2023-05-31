The destroyed roof of Notre-Dame is rebuilt using medieval techniques | France

31 mei 2023 om 01:01Update: een uur geleden

The carpenters who restore the roof of Notre-Dame de Paris do so in a medieval way. Instead of power tools, they use hammers, hand axes and chisels to create the frame for the new roof. The iconic cathedral was largely destroyed in a fire four years ago.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on April 15, 2019. In fifteen hours a large part of the cathedral was destroyed. The two stone towers survived, but the spire collapsed. Two-thirds of the roof was also destroyed.

This roof is now rebuilt using medieval techniques to pay homage to the craftsmanship of the original builders. As then, carpenters use oak wood.

“The objective we had was to restore the wooden frame structure that disappeared during the fire of April 15, 2019 to its original state,” explains architect Rémi Fromont to the press agency. PA.

Fromont made detailed drawings of the original framework in 2012. According to the architect, the new framework has the same structure as the 13th century framework.

Foto: AP

Modern gadgets

Yet there are also a number of things that are different from hundreds of years ago. For example, carpenters and architects use computers in the design to ensure that their hand-chiseled beams fit together perfectly. The framework is also transported by truck from the workshop in western France to Paris and is hoisted in place using a mechanical crane.

These modern additions should ensure that the tight deadline is met: the aim is to reopen the cathedral by December 2024.