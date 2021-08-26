OTTAWA – The crisis in Afghanistan is dominating the debate during the federal election campaign as Canada marks the end of deportation efforts in Kabul.

The last Canadian plane took off from Kabul airport on Thursday morning, leaving government officials, ruling Afghan and Canadian citizens behind, leaving the ruling Taliban and unable to board a flight outside the country. At least two explosions near the airport have killed at least a dozen people, according to Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau said it was a “very difficult day” but the work in the country was over.

“For the past few months, we have been working day and night for the last few weeks to evacuate as many people as possible, so I understand the plight of those who are unable to leave due to the temporary flyover being closed.

“We will continue to work with partners, allies and regional partners to ensure that we do everything we can to bring tens of thousands of Afghans and their families to Canada, as well as to push the Taliban to ensure that people leave. Afghanistan can leave.

Since the US announced the end of its 20-year mission and the last evacuation deadline of August 31, the situation across Afghanistan has worsened faster than expected.

Canada has evacuated nearly 3,700 people so far, but has promised to resettle 20,000 in the coming months and years. Government officials said some Canadians and their families were stranded in Afghanistan and urged to act “with extreme caution”.

Job opportunity Thursday, General Wayne AirThe Acting Chief of Defense Staff Canada would have wanted to evacuate further, but the situation is becoming increasingly dangerous.

“We want to stay longer and save everyone who is eager to leave,” Iyer told reporters.

“Our inability to do so is truly heartbreaking. But the conditions on the ground are rapidly deteriorating. This is an extraordinary humanitarian crisis. But make no mistake: this is a crisis created by the Taliban.

Trudeau receives daily explanations of the situation in Afghanistan, often postpones his campaign press conferences and is asked almost every day about attempts to oust the government.

Meanwhile, opposition leaders did not waste time criticizing the government’s response.

“In fact for months and in some cases for many years, we have been pressuring the government to intervene, remove those at risk, and work with our allies to help those at risk or displaced. This is what the O ‘Thursday Tool said.

“Mr Trudeau has done nothing for months. He stopped us at an election when the situation was chaotic now. It breaks the heart and is another reason we need leadership.”

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh described the process of withdrawing the government as a “failure”.

“We see with regret that people who risked their lives in support of our troops – and now tens of thousands of our allies – are now left behind. There will not be a lot of frustrated people, ”Singh said on Thursday.

Global Affairs Canada announced on Thursday that it would send $ 50 million to help with the initial response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The report said the government would work with “trusted” organizations to provide funding, such as the World Food Program and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Our partners use censorship measures to help reach the most vulnerable and not be diverted to other actors or other purposes. With the support of Canada, humanitarian partners will provide life-saving assistance such as food, sanitation, clean water and sanitation.