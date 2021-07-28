The creators of The Crown turn down help from ‘insider’ Sarah Ferguson
The flamboyant Sarah also believed that she appeared too little in the popular Netflix series. That’s why she contacted the creators, with the aim of giving actress Jessica Aquilina, who plays her, a more important role. “I offered to help them,” she said. “To better understand life behind the walls of Buckingham Palace.” However, the streaming service was not expecting this. “They refused my help.
even if The crown without waiting for her contribution, another story of Sarah will probably soon be in the tube: that of her first novel His heart as a compass. For example, a streaming service would already be interested in a series like Bridgerton to make. Sarah’s story is like a historical drama.
The book will be released in the UK and US in early August and is based on one of his ancestors. “I have researched my family history for the past several years using the Royal Archives. As a result, the book contains many details from the Victorian era. I also drew on my own history and from my own experiences. So it’s a story that really touches me. The heart is. “
This is not the first time Sarah has published a book. She already has several children’s books and a few non-fiction books to her credit. She also started a career in Hollywood as one of the producers of the film Young Victoria, on Queen Victoria’s early years – the great-great-grandmother of the current British Queen Elizabeth.
