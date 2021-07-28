The creators of The Crown turn down help from ‘insider’ Sarah Ferguson

even if The crown without waiting for her contribution, another story of Sarah will probably soon be in the tube: that of her first novel His heart as a compass. For example, a streaming service would already be interested in a series like Bridgerton to make. Sarah’s story is like a historical drama.

The book will be released in the UK and US in early August and is based on one of his ancestors. “I have researched my family history for the past several years using the Royal Archives. As a result, the book contains many details from the Victorian era. I also drew on my own history and from my own experiences. So it’s a story that really touches me. The heart is. “