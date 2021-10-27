Pokémon Go is still one of the most popular smartphone games. And now the developer has unveiled his new project: Pikmin Bloom. The game is now available on iPhone and Android smartphone.

But at the time of writing, it’s not yet available in the App Store. Currently, Pikmin Bloom is available in Australia and New Zealand. It should be released soon in the rest of the world.

Pokémon Go Creator Comes With Pikmin Bloom

It had been clear for a while that Niantic, the developer of Pokémon Go, was going to do something with the Pikmin license. It just wasn’t clear what it was going to be exactly. In the video below Pikmin Bloom is featured. There is also an attention for Shigeru Miyamoto. This man is the creator of the games on the Nintendo platforms and of course you are also known as the creator of the Super Mario games. Watch the video below.

Where in a game like Pokémon Go you are actively playing and looking for creatures to catch, Pikmin Bloom seems to do things differently. The creator of the game wants to motivate you to take a walk every day. When you do this, you’ll unlock all kinds of things in the AR world you’re going through. For example, flowers will bloom everywhere and you can find various Pikmin. These also make the whole thing much happier. It doesn’t seem like much more than that. This primarily makes it a game that you use if you do a few laps every day and just want a little more motivation for it.

just happy

This makes Pikmin Bloom seem like a fun and happy addition to your iPhone and Android. It also seems minimal for the developer to quickly throw in the towel and take the game offline. It won’t be a game like Pokémon Go that rakes in millions of dollars in revenue every day.