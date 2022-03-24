The creativity of the Mars helicopter in flight during the 22nd trip to the red planet

NASA’s Mars Helicopter skill She did it again and successfully completed her 22nd flight to the Red Planet.

The 4 lb (1.8 kg) dex stayed elevated for 101.4 seconds, reaching a peak height of 33 feet (10 meters) during a lunge on Sunday March 20, according to Monday March 21. Tweet from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in Southern California, carrying out the Ingenuity mission.

Ingenuity and NASA thief of perseverance They landed together in Jezero Crater on Mars in February 2021. NASA officials said Jezero has had a lake and river delta for billions of years, making it an ideal place to search for life and store samples to explore persistently. .

The small helicopter quickly completed its original mission of five flights, which was designed to show that aerial reconnaissance is possible in March † Following this success, NASA granted Ingenuity a mission extension, with the helicopter serving as the Perseverance Explorer.

Mission team members said rover handlers are currently guiding Perseverance to an accessible part of the ancient delta, and Ingenuity’s feedback is helping them choose the best route.

In its first 21 flights, Ingenuity traveled a total of 15,247 feet (4,647 meters) and stayed aloft for about 39 minutes, according to The expedition team keeps a diary of the trip †

These numbers are expected to exceed the additions made by Sunday’s flight; JPL officials said creativity is healthy and NASA recently expanded helicopter operations again, At least in September †