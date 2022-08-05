

Melanie Lynskey, the 45-year-old New Zealand star, plays big characters in movies like Do not look. Yet in her acting career, she has to deal with a lot of “body shaming” – even now. And it was intense during the filming ugly coyotea film about sexy young girls in a bar.

Melanie Lynskey says here to Buzzfeed:

“My appearance was always criticized. The comments were always: you’re not beautiful. You’re not beautiful.”

mean people

The one we were talking about then ugly coyote was surrounded by mean people on set. Melanie Lynskey was then in her twenties and thin. Still, she had to starve herself to be as thin as possible for the beatings. His female colleagues also had to follow a strict diet.

“It was ridiculous. I was already starving for the body I had then. I was already very thin. And yet, it wasn’t good enough.”

Spicy feedback

The pretty actress says she was forced to put on tight underwear for her costumes. And that people were very disappointed when they saw it.

“The costume designer said no one told me there would be girls like me. There were always spicy comments about my appearance. The makeup people said they would help me by giving me a little more jawline and stuff like that.”

Appearance

Melanie Lynskey adds that she was only in her twenties when she received this criticism. At this age, it is difficult to accept criticism about his appearance. Everything revolves around beauty. Even now, he is sometimes told to lose weight for a role.

“My body is part of a certain character. It’s about feeling good about yourself and looking sensual. Let women see it’s good to see my posture in the photo. Without that someone immediately shouts that this character is fat.”