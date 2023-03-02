China seems to have overtaken the United States in science. China leads in 37 of the 44 areas surveyed. In the field of synthetic biology and nanomaterials, the country even threatens to reach a monopoly.

The United States and other Western countries are losing the race to China in developing new technologies and retaining talent, according to a new study by the Australian Institute of Strategic Policy Or The Guardian written on.

According to the think tank, China is leading the way in the development of batteries, hypersonics and radio frequency communication, such as 5G and 6G. The United States is still the leader in only seven scientific fields, including vaccines, quantum computers and rocket launch systems.

The Australian researchers looked at “high impact” research on critical and emerging technologies that had been published in top scientific journals and often cited by other scientists.

scientific superpower

Our research clearly shows that China has laid the foundations to position itself as the world’s leading science and technology superpower.

“THE critical technology tracker shows that for some technologies, the top ten research institutes in the world are located in China, and together they publish research nine times more influential than number two, usually in the United States,” he continues.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences ranks first or second in most of the 44 technological research areas. For this, the country relies heavily on Western talent. “A fifth of the top papers were written by researchers trained in the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and New Zealand,” the think tank writes.