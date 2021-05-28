The Tokyo 2021 Olympics will be a unique event for a number of reasons. Not only will the global event take place during the pandemic, but participants will need to adhere to strict protocols before and during the tournament.

There will also be no outside spectators at the Tokyo Olympics. Local supporters are allowed to attend the event, as the number of spectators allowed to enter the stadium has not yet been specified.

Hockey will be one of the main attractions of the Tokyo Olympics. Sport puts color in the stands and keeps everyone going for 60 minutes. The full movement has always entertained fans at the global event.

At the Tokyo Olympics, 24 teams (12 in both men’s and women’s competitions) compete for the best trophies at Oi Hockey Stadium. In each division, the teams were split into two groups of six each, with the top four teams reaching the end of the quarter-finals. Each victory earns teams three points at the Tokyo Olympics, while a draw earns them only one point.

India is the most successful men’s Olympic team, with 11 medals, including 8 gold. Pakistan came in second with eight medals, each consisting of three gold, one silver and two bronze.

The Netherlands are the most successful women’s team to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, each with three gold and bronze medals and two silver medals.

Here are the men’s competitions at the Tokyo Olympics:

July 24

Japan-Australia (Group A)

New Zealand-India (Group A)

Argentina-Spain (Group A)

Netherlands-Belgium (Group B)

Great Britain – South Africa (Group B)

Canada-Germany (Group B)

July 25

India-Australia (Group A)

Spain-New Zealand (Group A)

Japan-Argentina (Group A)

South Africa-Netherlands (Group B)

July 26

Germany-Belgium (Group B)

Great Britain – Canada (Group B)

July 27

Argentina-Australia (Group A)

Japan-New Zealand (Group A)

India-Spain (Group A)

Germany – Great Britain (Group B)

Belgium-South Africa (Group B)

Netherlands-Canada (Group B)

July 28

Japan-Spain (Group A)

Australia-New Zealand (Group A)

July 29

India-Argentina (Group A)

South Africa-Germany (Group B)

Belgium-Canada (Group B)

Netherlands-Great Britain (Group B)

July 30

Australia-Spain (Group A)

Japan-India (Group A)

Argentina-New Zealand (Group A)

Canada – South Africa (Group B)

Germany-Netherlands (Group B)

Belgium-Great Britain (Group B)

Argentina men’s team to try to defend title at Tokyo Olympics

August 1

Quarter-finals 1

Quarter-finals 2

Quarter-finals 3

Quarter-finals 4

August 3

Final Halt 1 (WQF1 against WQF2)

Final Stop 2 (WQF3 vs WQF4)

5 August

Bronze Medal Match (LSF1 vs LSF2)

Gold Medal Match (WSF1 vs WSF2)

Victory Ceremony

Here are the women’s competitions at the Tokyo Olympics:

July 24

Netherlands-India (Group A)

Ireland-South Africa (Group A)

July 25

Great Britain – Germany (Group A)

Japan-China (Group B)

Australia-Spain (Group B)

New Zealand-Argentina (Group B)

July 26

Netherlands-Ireland (Group A)

South Africa – Great Britain (Group A)

Germany-India (Group A)

Australia – China (Group B)

Japan-New Zealand (Group B)

Argentina-Spain (Group B)

July 28

Netherlands-South Africa (Group A)

Great Britain vs India (Group A)

Germany-Ireland (Group A)

New Zealand – Spain (Group B)

Japan-Australia (Group B)

Argentina-China (Group B)

July 29

Great Britain-Netherlands (Group A)

Spain – China (Group B)

Japan-Argentina (Group B)

New Zealand-Australia (Group B)

The Great Britain women’s team will aim to defend their title at the Tokyo Olympics.

July 30

South Africa-Germany (Group A)

Ireland-India (Group A)

July 31

India-South Africa (Group A)

Germany-Netherlands (Group A)

Ireland-Great Britain (Group A)

China-New Zealand (Group B)

Argentina-Australia (Group B)

Japan-Spain (Group B)

August 2nd

Quarter-finals 1

Quarter-finals 2

Quarter-finals 3

Quarter-finals 4

August 4

Semi-final (WQF1 vs WQF2)

Semi-final (WQF3 vs WQF4)

August 6

Bronze Medal Match (LSF1 vs LSF2)

Gold Medal Match (WSF1 vs WSF2)

In honor of the ceremony