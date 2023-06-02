About the episode

For the first time, researchers have shown how an extremely cold living environment can lead to more social behavior.

Langur monkeys and proboscis monkeys were surveyed for the study. These species can be found in a variety of habitats. From tropical rainforests to snow-capped mountain ranges. How did these species adapt to these colder conditions?

Many different things have been looked at to find the answer to this question. Ecological, geological, fossil, behavior and gene data. For example, researchers have found that monkey species that live in colder regions have more complex social groups. Physically, these animals have an adapted metabolism and hormonal balance.

And there is probably a link between this social behavior and these physical adaptations. More efficient hormonal pathways could impact longer puppy care, which could lead to more nursing, which could allow more puppies to survive. The bond between individuals in the group is also stronger than with monkeys in the tropics. And there is more tolerance between men, which allows for a different social structure.

The researchers also want to study the influence of living environment on social behavior in other primates, including humans. Ultimately, they hope, it will give us insight into how the social behavior of different animal species might change as the climate around us changes.

