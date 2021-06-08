The coalition parties want to anticipate the massive clearing of the A9 and especially to listen to the residents

Amstelveen – “After the huge tree clearing recently, we can finally see what the opportunities are and how beautiful the Stadshart Amstelveen can become in the future”. This is the opinion of the coalition parties VVD, D66 and PvdA, who call on the alderman to “listen mainly to the environment and other stakeholders” when drawing up the plan.

The parties say in a joint press release after Amstelveen City Council approved plans for the roof of the A9 in Stadshart and its immediate vicinity last week. The neighborhood will be redeveloped in the years to come and, according to the three parties, it will be a challenge to minimize nuisance for residents, contractors, road users and other stakeholders.

Plans not yet fully developed

In short: the A9 near the Stadshart will be sunk, with a roof about 250 meters above it. It frees up a lot of space. On the north side, the bus station will be renovated, a cinema will be built and there will be room for a new landmark, ‘Het Baken’. There is also room for development on the south side. However, it is not yet clear what Het Baken and the developments on the south side of the A9 should look like.

PvdA quote

Arnout van den Bosch, PvdA city councilor: “It makes sense that not all plans are ready in detail, but the lack of clarity leads to unrest among local residents and other stakeholders. And this while their support is super important for the success of the project. So we need to talk to them now. Really listen to what the Amstelveners think is important for this area. ‘

VVD Quote

The VVD is worried on the south side, on the Ouderkerkerlaan side. Project leaders are already anticipating plans with beautiful images of large buildings. VVD adviser Paul Feenstra is clear on this: “No high-rise buildings on the south side of the city center and careful consultation with local residents. Defining clear frameworks now should avoid surprises later, ”says Feenstra.

Quote D66

Councilor D66 Youssef Ben Idder: “It is also a challenge to build affordable housing in Amstelveen, due to the shortage of affordable housing it is impossible for many Amstelvenians to buy a house. Careful development of these plans and consideration of stakeholders is essential in this regard, ”says Ben Idder.

The motion on all of this from VVD, PvdA, D66, supported by Lijst Höcker and Christen Unie, was passed unanimously by the city council on Wednesday.