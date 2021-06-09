The circus area must make the best use of the space

Hilversum – In recent months, a first study has been launched on the best way to fill the abandoned Circusterrein on Diependaalselaan. The objective of this analysis is to identify the opportunities, challenges and wishes for this field. Based on this analysis, four scenarios were developed, which should guide the further development of this area.

Today, the council has agreed to further develop the “optimal use of space” scenario on the circus site. This proposal will be discussed with the municipal council after the summer. Then, together with the city, we will develop a vision for this neighborhood. However, it will take a few more years before the excavator actually penetrates the ground.

Alderman Floris Voorink (Alderman of the Circusterrein project): “Hilversum is a city in green. To protect this greenery, it is important that new construction initiatives always take place in the city center. Space is at a premium in Hilversum, which is why it is important to make good use of the space available to us. The Circusterrein is one of the few places that we still have for this and that we also own. The objective of the municipal executive is therefore to create here a mixed space where life, work and social facilities can be housed. The work is mainly taking place on the ground floor with accommodation above.

For the analysis, discussions were held with various internal and external parties and advice was also sought from the Spatial Quality Advisory Committee (ARK). The possibilities it offers for the immediate environment have also been taken into account. “The Circusterrein offers new opportunities. For example, we will study whether new forms of housing, such as (family) houses located on a collective roof garden or flexible living, are possible. But we are also examining whether energy and heat exchanges can take place between companies that provide heat to homes, ”said Alderman Voorink.